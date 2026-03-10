FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard

Indiana Pacers • #2 PG

Andrew Nembhard DTD For March 10 Against Kings Due To Back Injury

Andrew Nembhard (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Kings on Tuesday, March 10. As of Monday evening, the Kings are favored by 4 with a total of 235.5.

What It Means

Nembhard totaled 14 points, two rebounds, nine assists and two steals in his last action, a 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 8. Nembhard paces his squad in assists with 7.4 per game, and averages 17.1 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

