Andrew Nembhard DTD For April 10 Against 76ers Due To Back Injury

Nembhard put up 15 points, three rebounds and 10 assists in his last action, a 135-118 win over the Heat on March 29. Nembhard leads his squad in assists with 7.7 per game, and averages 16.9 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

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