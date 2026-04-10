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Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard

Indiana Pacers • #2 PG

Andrew Nembhard DTD For April 10 Against 76ers Due To Back Injury

Andrew Nembhard (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the 76ers on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the 76ers are favored by 15 with a total of 234.5.

What It Means

Nembhard put up 15 points, three rebounds and 10 assists in his last action, a 135-118 win over the Heat on March 29. Nembhard leads his squad in assists with 7.7 per game, and averages 16.9 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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