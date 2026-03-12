Andre Drummond Questionable March 12 Against Pistons Due To Back Injury
Andre Drummond (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Pistons on Thursday, March 12. As of Thursday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 15.5 with a total of 222.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 115-101 loss to the Cavaliers on March 9, Drummond tallied four points, seven rebounds and two assists. Drummond leads his squad in rebounding (8.4 per game), and averages 6.5 points and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
