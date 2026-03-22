Amir Coffey DTD For March 22 Against Raptors Due To Ankle Injury
Amir Coffey (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Raptors on Sunday, March 22. As of Sunday morning, the Raptors are favored by 2.5 with a total of 220.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 101-100 loss to the Spurs on March 19, Coffey tallied one rebound and two assists. Coffey is averaging 2.9 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.