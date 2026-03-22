Amir Coffey DTD For March 22 Against Raptors Due To Ankle Injury

In his most recent action, a 101-100 loss to the Spurs on March 19, Coffey tallied one rebound and two assists. Coffey is averaging 2.9 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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