Amen Thompson Out April 12 Against Grizzlies (Rest)
Amen Thompson (Rest) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Grizzlies on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Rockets are favored by 13.5 with a total of 223.5.
What It Means
Thompson put up 41 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves on April 10. Thompson is averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.