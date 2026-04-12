FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson

Houston Rockets • #1 SF

Amen Thompson Out April 12 Against Grizzlies (Rest)

Amen Thompson (Rest) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Grizzlies on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Rockets are favored by 13.5 with a total of 223.5.

What It Means

Thompson put up 41 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves on April 10. Thompson is averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Amen Thompson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Houston RocketsRecent Houston Rockets Player News

View All Houston Rockets Player News