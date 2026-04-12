Amen Thompson Out April 12 Against Grizzlies (Rest)

Thompson put up 41 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves on April 10. Thompson is averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

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