Alperen Sengun Questionable March 21 Against Heat Due To Back Injury
Alperen Sengun (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Heat on Saturday, March 21. As of Saturday afternoon, the Rockets are favored by 2 with a total of 228.5.
What It Means
Sengun had 15 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 117-95 win over the Hawks on March 20. Sengun is tops on his squad in both rebounds (8.9 per game) and assists (6.2), and averages 20.2 points. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.