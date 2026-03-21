Alperen Sengun Questionable March 21 Against Heat Due To Back Injury

Sengun had 15 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 117-95 win over the Hawks on March 20. Sengun is tops on his squad in both rebounds (8.9 per game) and assists (6.2), and averages 20.2 points. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.

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