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Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun

Houston Rockets • #28 C

Alperen Sengun Questionable March 13 Against Pelicans Due To Back Injury

Alperen Sengun (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Pelicans on Friday, March 13. As of Friday morning, the Rockets are favored by 7 with a total of 230.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 11, Sengun recorded 10 points, two rebounds, three assists and three blocks in a 129-93 loss to the Nuggets. Sengun leads his squad in both rebounds (9.0 per game) and assists (6.1), and averages 20.2 points. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alperen Sengun

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