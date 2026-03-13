Alperen Sengun Questionable March 13 Against Pelicans Due To Back Injury

Last time out on March 11, Sengun recorded 10 points, two rebounds, three assists and three blocks in a 129-93 loss to the Nuggets. Sengun leads his squad in both rebounds (9.0 per game) and assists (6.1), and averages 20.2 points. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.

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