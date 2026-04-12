Alperen Sengun Out April 12 Against Grizzlies (Rest)

In his last game on April 10, Sengun posted 22 points, six rebounds, eight assists and one block in a 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves. Sengun is tops on his team in both rebounds (8.9 per game) and assists (6.2), and averages 20.4 points. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.