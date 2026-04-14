Alperen Sengun DTD For Game 1 Against Lakers (Rest)

Sengun totaled 22 points, six rebounds, eight assists and one block in his most recent appearance, a 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves on April 10. Sengun averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.