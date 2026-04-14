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Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun

Houston Rockets • #28 C

Alperen Sengun DTD For Game 1 Against Lakers (Rest)

Alperen Sengun (Rest) is listed as day-to-day for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Lakers on Saturday, April 18. As of Monday evening, the Rockets are favored by 5.5 with a total of 206.5.

What It Means

Sengun totaled 22 points, six rebounds, eight assists and one block in his most recent appearance, a 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves on April 10. Sengun averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alperen Sengun

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