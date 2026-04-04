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Alexandre Sarr
Washington Wizards

Alexandre Sarr

Washington Wizards • #20 PF

Alex Sarr Out April 5 Against Nets Due To Toe Injury

Alex Sarr (Toe) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Nets on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday afternoon, the Nets are favored by 4.5 with a total of 230.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 27, Sarr put up eight points, nine rebounds, three assists and one block in a 131-126 loss to the Warriors. Sarr is averaging 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alexandre Sarr

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