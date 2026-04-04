Alex Sarr Out April 5 Against Nets Due To Toe Injury
Alex Sarr (Toe) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Nets on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday afternoon, the Nets are favored by 4.5 with a total of 230.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 27, Sarr put up eight points, nine rebounds, three assists and one block in a 131-126 loss to the Warriors. Sarr is averaging 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.