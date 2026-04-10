Alex Caruso Out April 10 Against Nuggets (Rest)
Alex Caruso (Rest) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Nuggets on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 11.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 128-110 win over the Clippers on April 8, Caruso totaled two points and four rebounds. Caruso is averaging 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.