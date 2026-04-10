Alex Caruso Out April 10 Against Nuggets (Rest)

In his last game, a 128-110 win over the Clippers on April 8, Caruso totaled two points and four rebounds. Caruso is averaging 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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