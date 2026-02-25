Alex Caruso DTD For Feb. 25 Against Pistons Due To Ankle Injury
Alex Caruso (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Pistons on Wednesday, Feb. 25. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 10.5 with a total of 219.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 116-107 win over the Raptors on Feb. 24, Caruso tallied 16 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals. Caruso is averaging 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.