FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder

Alex Caruso

Oklahoma City Thunder • #9 PG

Alex Caruso DTD For Feb. 25 Against Pistons Due To Ankle Injury

Alex Caruso (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Pistons on Wednesday, Feb. 25. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 10.5 with a total of 219.5.

What It Means

In his last game, a 116-107 win over the Raptors on Feb. 24, Caruso tallied 16 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals. Caruso is averaging 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alex Caruso

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Oklahoma City ThunderRecent Oklahoma City Thunder Player News

View All Oklahoma City Thunder Player News