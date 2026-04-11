Alex Caruso DTD For April 12 Against Suns (Rest)

Caruso put up two points and four rebounds in his last action, a 128-110 win over the Clippers on April 8. Caruso is averaging 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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