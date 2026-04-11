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Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder

Alex Caruso

Oklahoma City Thunder • #9 PG

Alex Caruso DTD For April 12 Against Suns (Rest)

Alex Caruso (Rest) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Suns on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday morning, the Thunder are favored by 5.5 with a total of 215.5.

What It Means

Caruso put up two points and four rebounds in his last action, a 128-110 win over the Clippers on April 8. Caruso is averaging 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alex Caruso

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