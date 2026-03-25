Al Horford Out March 25 Against Nets Due To Calf Injury

Last time out on March 13, Horford posted three points and one rebound in a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves. Horford is averaging 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

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