Al Horford Out March 25 Against Nets Due To Calf Injury
Al Horford (Calf) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Nets on Wednesday, March 25. As of Wednesday morning, the Warriors are favored by 11.5 with a total of 215.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 13, Horford posted three points and one rebound in a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves. Horford is averaging 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.