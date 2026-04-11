Ajay Mitchell DTD For April 12 Against Suns Due To Ankle Injury

Last time out on April 8, Mitchell put up seven points, one rebound, three assists and one steal in a 128-110 win over the Clippers. Mitchell is averaging 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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