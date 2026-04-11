Ajay Mitchell DTD For April 12 Against Suns Due To Ankle Injury
Ajay Mitchell (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Suns on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday morning, the Thunder are favored by 5.5 with a total of 215.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 8, Mitchell put up seven points, one rebound, three assists and one steal in a 128-110 win over the Clippers. Mitchell is averaging 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.