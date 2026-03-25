Adou Thiero Questionable March 25 Against Pacers Due To Knee Injury
Adou Thiero (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Pacers on Wednesday, March 25. As of Wednesday morning, the Lakers are favored by 10.5 with a total of 238.5.
What It Means
Thiero totaled one point in his most recent appearance, a 113-110 loss to the Pistons on March 23. Thiero is averaging 1.5 points, 1.0 rebound, 0.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.