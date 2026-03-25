Adou Thiero Questionable March 25 Against Pacers Due To Knee Injury

Thiero totaled one point in his most recent appearance, a 113-110 loss to the Pistons on March 23. Thiero is averaging 1.5 points, 1.0 rebound, 0.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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