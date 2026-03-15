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Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers

Adem Bona

Philadelphia 76ers • #30 PF

Adem Bona Questionable March 15 Against Trail Blazers Due To Injury Management Injury

Adem Bona (Injury Management) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 15. As of Sunday afternoon, the Trail Blazers are favored by 8.5 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 14, Bona posted nine points, 10 rebounds, one steal and three blocks in a 104-97 win over the Nets. Bona is averaging 4.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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