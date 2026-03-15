Adem Bona Questionable March 15 Against Trail Blazers Due To Injury Management Injury

Last time out on March 14, Bona posted nine points, 10 rebounds, one steal and three blocks in a 104-97 win over the Nets. Bona is averaging 4.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

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