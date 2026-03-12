Adem Bona Questionable March 12 Against Pistons Due To Back Injury
Adem Bona (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Pistons on Thursday, March 12. As of Wednesday evening, the Pistons are favored by 14.5 with a total of 221.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 139-129 win over the Grizzlies on March 10, Bona had four points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Bona is averaging 4.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.
