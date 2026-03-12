FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers

Adem Bona

Philadelphia 76ers • #30 PF

Adem Bona Questionable March 12 Against Pistons Due To Back Injury

Adem Bona (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Pistons on Thursday, March 12. As of Wednesday evening, the Pistons are favored by 14.5 with a total of 221.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 139-129 win over the Grizzlies on March 10, Bona had four points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Bona is averaging 4.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

Adem Bona

