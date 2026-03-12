Adem Bona Questionable March 12 Against Pistons Due To Back Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 139-129 win over the Grizzlies on March 10, Bona had four points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Bona is averaging 4.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.