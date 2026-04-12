Adama Bal Questionable April 12 Against Rockets Due To Ankle Injury

Bal had 18 points, two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in his most recent game, a 147-101 loss to the Jazz on April 10. Bal is averaging 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.