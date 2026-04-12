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Adama Bal
Memphis Grizzlies

Adama Bal

Memphis Grizzlies • #72 G

Adama Bal Questionable April 12 Against Rockets Due To Ankle Injury

Adama Bal (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Rockets on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Rockets are favored by 13.5 with a total of 223.5.

What It Means

Bal had 18 points, two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in his most recent game, a 147-101 loss to the Jazz on April 10. Bal is averaging 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adama Bal

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