Aaron Nesmith Questionable March 23 Against Magic Due To Ankle Injury
Aaron Nesmith (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Magic on Monday, March 23. As of Sunday evening, the Magic are favored by 13 with a total of 233.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 134-119 loss to the Spurs on March 21, Nesmith tallied five points and two rebounds. Nesmith is averaging 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.