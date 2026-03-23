Aaron Nesmith Questionable March 23 Against Magic Due To Ankle Injury

In his last game, a 134-119 loss to the Spurs on March 21, Nesmith tallied five points and two rebounds. Nesmith is averaging 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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