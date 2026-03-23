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Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers

Aaron Nesmith

Indiana Pacers • #23 SF

Aaron Nesmith Questionable March 23 Against Magic Due To Ankle Injury

Aaron Nesmith (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Magic on Monday, March 23. As of Sunday evening, the Magic are favored by 13 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

In his last game, a 134-119 loss to the Spurs on March 21, Nesmith tallied five points and two rebounds. Nesmith is averaging 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Nesmith

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