Aaron Nesmith Questionable March 18 Against Trail Blazers Due To Ankle Injury

Last time out on March 17, Nesmith recorded 14 points and one rebound in a 136-110 loss to the Knicks. Nesmith is averaging 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.