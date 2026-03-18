Aaron Nesmith Questionable March 18 Against Trail Blazers Due To Ankle Injury
Aaron Nesmith (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, March 18. As of Wednesday evening, the Trail Blazers are favored by 12.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 17, Nesmith recorded 14 points and one rebound in a 136-110 loss to the Knicks. Nesmith is averaging 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.