Aaron Nesmith Questionable March 15 Against Bucks Due To Ankle Injury

Last time out on March 13, Nesmith put up 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 101-92 loss to the Knicks. Nesmith is averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

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