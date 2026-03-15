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Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers

Aaron Nesmith

Indiana Pacers • #23 SF

Aaron Nesmith Questionable March 15 Against Bucks Due To Ankle Injury

Aaron Nesmith (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Bucks on Sunday, March 15. As of Sunday morning, the Bucks are favored by 7.5 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 13, Nesmith put up 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 101-92 loss to the Knicks. Nesmith is averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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