Aaron Nesmith Questionable March 15 Against Bucks Due To Ankle Injury
Aaron Nesmith (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Bucks on Sunday, March 15. As of Sunday morning, the Bucks are favored by 7.5 with a total of 228.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 13, Nesmith put up 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 101-92 loss to the Knicks. Nesmith is averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.