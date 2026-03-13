Aaron Nesmith Out March 13 Against Knicks Due To Ankle Injury
Aaron Nesmith (Ankle) is out for the upcoming contest against the Knicks on Friday, March 13. As of Thursday evening, the Knicks are favored by 11.5 with a total of 228.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 114-109 loss to the Kings on March 10, Nesmith totaled 29 points, four rebounds, three assists and one block. Nesmith is averaging 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.