Aaron Nesmith Out March 13 Against Knicks Due To Ankle Injury

In his last action, a 114-109 loss to the Kings on March 10, Nesmith totaled 29 points, four rebounds, three assists and one block. Nesmith is averaging 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

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