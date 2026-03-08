Aaron Nesmith DTD For March 8 Against Trail Blazers Due To Ankle Injury
Aaron Nesmith (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 8. As of Sunday morning, the Trail Blazers are favored by 8.5 with a total of 236.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 128-117 loss to the Lakers on March 6, Nesmith put up seven points, three rebounds, one assist and two blocks. Nesmith is averaging 12.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
