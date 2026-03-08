FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers

Aaron Nesmith

Indiana Pacers • #23 SF

Aaron Nesmith DTD For March 8 Against Trail Blazers Due To Ankle Injury

Aaron Nesmith (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 8. As of Sunday morning, the Trail Blazers are favored by 8.5 with a total of 236.5.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 128-117 loss to the Lakers on March 6, Nesmith put up seven points, three rebounds, one assist and two blocks. Nesmith is averaging 12.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Nesmith

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Indiana PacersRecent Indiana Pacers Player News

View All Indiana Pacers Player News