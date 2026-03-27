Aaron Nesmith DTD For March 27 Against Clippers Due To Back Injury

In his last game, a 137-130 loss to the Lakers on March 25, Nesmith had 14 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Nesmith is averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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