Aaron Nesmith DTD For March 27 Against Clippers Due To Back Injury
Aaron Nesmith (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Clippers on Friday, March 27. As of Thursday evening, the Clippers are favored by 9.5 with a total of 236.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 137-130 loss to the Lakers on March 25, Nesmith had 14 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Nesmith is averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.