Aaron Nesmith DTD For March 25 Against Lakers Due To Ankle Injury

In his most recent action, a 128-126 win over the Magic on March 23, Nesmith tallied 19 points, two rebounds, two assists and one block. Nesmith is averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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