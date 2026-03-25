Aaron Nesmith DTD For March 25 Against Lakers Due To Ankle Injury
Aaron Nesmith (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Lakers on Wednesday, March 25. As of Tuesday evening, the Lakers are favored by 11.5 with a total of 238.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 128-126 win over the Magic on March 23, Nesmith tallied 19 points, two rebounds, two assists and one block. Nesmith is averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.