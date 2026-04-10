Aaron Nesmith DTD For April 10 Against 76ers Due To Neck Injury
Aaron Nesmith (Neck) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the 76ers on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the 76ers are favored by 15 with a total of 234.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 114-113 loss to the Clippers on March 27, Nesmith totaled 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal. Nesmith is averaging 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.