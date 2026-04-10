Aaron Nesmith DTD For April 10 Against 76ers Due To Neck Injury

In his last appearance, a 114-113 loss to the Clippers on March 27, Nesmith totaled 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal. Nesmith is averaging 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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