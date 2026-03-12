Aaron Gordon Questionable March 12 Against Spurs Due To Hamstring Injury
Aaron Gordon (Hamstring) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Spurs on Thursday, March 12. As of Thursday afternoon, the Spurs are favored by 5 with a total of 238.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 11, Gordon put up four rebounds, one assist and one block in a 129-93 win over the Rockets. Gordon is averaging 16.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.