Aaron Gordon Questionable April 10 Against Thunder Due To Hamstring Injury

In his last game on April 8, Gordon put up six points, two rebounds, six assists and one block in a 136-119 win over the Grizzlies. Gordon is averaging 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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