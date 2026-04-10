Aaron Gordon Questionable April 10 Against Thunder Due To Hamstring Injury
Aaron Gordon (Hamstring) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Thunder on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 11.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 8, Gordon put up six points, two rebounds, six assists and one block in a 136-119 win over the Grizzlies. Gordon is averaging 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.