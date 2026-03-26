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Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets • #32 F

Aaron Gordon Out March 25 Against Mavericks Due To Hamstring Injury

Aaron Gordon (Hamstring) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Mavericks on Wednesday, March 25. As of Wednesday evening, the Nuggets are favored by 11.5 with a total of 245.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 24, Gordon put up 16 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 125-123 win over the Suns. Gordon is averaging 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Gordon

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