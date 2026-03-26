Aaron Gordon Out March 25 Against Mavericks Due To Hamstring Injury

In his last game on March 24, Gordon put up 16 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 125-123 win over the Suns. Gordon is averaging 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.