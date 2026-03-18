Aaron Gordon Out March 18 Against Grizzlies (Rest)
Aaron Gordon (Rest) is out for the upcoming contest against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, March 18. As of Wednesday evening, the Nuggets are favored by 13.5 with a total of 246.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 124-96 win over the 76ers on March 17, Gordon put up 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal. Gordon is averaging 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.