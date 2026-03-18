Aaron Gordon Out March 18 Against Grizzlies (Rest)

In his most recent game, a 124-96 win over the 76ers on March 17, Gordon put up 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal. Gordon is averaging 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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