Aaron Gordon DTD For Game 1 Against Timberwolves Due To Hamstring Injury
Aaron Gordon (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Timberwolves on Saturday, April 18. As of Monday evening, the Nuggets are favored by 6 with a total of 230.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 8, Gordon put up six points, two rebounds, six assists and one block in a 136-119 win over the Grizzlies. Gordon averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.