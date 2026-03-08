FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans • #1 SF

Zion Williamson And Pelicans Play Wizards On March 8

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Washington Wizards on Sunday, March 8. Williamson's points prop was 22.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 6, Williamson posted 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 118-116 loss to the Suns. Williamson is averaging 21.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are allowing 123 points per contest, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zion Williamson

