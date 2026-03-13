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Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans • #1 SF

Zion Williamson And Pelicans Play Rockets On March 13

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Houston Rockets on Friday, March 13. Williamson's points prop was 20.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Williamson tallied 19 points, six rebounds and four assists in his last action, a 122-111 win over the Raptors on March 11. Williamson is averaging 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 110 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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