Zion Williamson And Pelicans Play Rockets On March 13

Williamson tallied 19 points, six rebounds and four assists in his last action, a 122-111 win over the Raptors on March 11. Williamson is averaging 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 110 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.