Zion Williamson And Pelicans Play Raptors On March 11

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, March 11. Williamson's points prop was 22.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Williamson had 20 points in his most recent appearance, a 138-118 win over the Wizards on March 8. Williamson is averaging 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

