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Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans • #1 SF

Zion Williamson And Pelicans Square Off Against Pistons On March 26

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, March 26. Williamson's points prop was 20.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 24, Williamson posted 22 points in a 121-116 loss to the Knicks. Williamson is averaging 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.8 points per contest, which ranks third in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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