Zion Williamson And Pelicans Square Off Against Pistons On March 26

In his last game on March 24, Williamson posted 22 points in a 121-116 loss to the Knicks. Williamson is averaging 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.8 points per contest, which ranks third in the league.

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