Zion Williamson And Pelicans Play Mavericks On March 16

In his last game on March 13, Williamson posted 21 points and two blocks in a 107-105 loss to the Rockets. Williamson is averaging 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 118.1 points per contest.

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