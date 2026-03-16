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Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans • #1 SF

Zion Williamson And Pelicans Play Mavericks On March 16

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, March 16. Williamson's points prop was 22.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 13, Williamson posted 21 points and two blocks in a 107-105 loss to the Rockets. Williamson is averaging 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 118.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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