Zion Williamson And Pelicans Square Off Against Jazz On April 7

Last time out on April 5, Williamson recorded 17 points and seven rebounds in a 112-108 loss to the Magic. Williamson is averaging 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 125.9 points per contest against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the NBA in points allowed.

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