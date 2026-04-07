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Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans • #1 SF

Zion Williamson And Pelicans Square Off Against Jazz On April 7

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, April 7. Williamson's points prop was 22.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 5, Williamson recorded 17 points and seven rebounds in a 112-108 loss to the Magic. Williamson is averaging 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 125.9 points per contest against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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