Zion Williamson And Pelicans Face Clippers On March 19
Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, March 19. Williamson's points prop was 21.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 124-109 win over the Clippers on March 18, Williamson totaled 14 points. Williamson is averaging 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are averaging 112.8 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.