Zion Williamson And Pelicans Face Clippers On March 19

In his most recent action, a 124-109 win over the Clippers on March 18, Williamson totaled 14 points. Williamson is averaging 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.8 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.

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