Ziaire Williams And Nets Square Off Against Warriors On March 25

Williams put up 16 points and two steals in his last action, a 134-99 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 23. Williams is averaging 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.9 points per game.

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