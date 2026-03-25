Ziaire Williams And Nets Square Off Against Warriors On March 25
Ziaire Williams and the Brooklyn Nets play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, March 25. Williams' points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Williams put up 16 points and two steals in his last action, a 134-99 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 23. Williams is averaging 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Warriors rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.9 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.