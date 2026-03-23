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Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets

Ziaire Williams

Brooklyn Nets • #1 SF

Ziaire Williams And Nets Play Trail Blazers On March 23

Ziaire Williams and the Brooklyn Nets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, March 23. Williams' points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 126-122 loss to the Kings on March 22, Williams totaled 18 points and two steals. Williams is averaging 9.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are conceding 117.2 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ziaire Williams

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