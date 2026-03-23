Ziaire Williams And Nets Play Trail Blazers On March 23

In his most recent game, a 126-122 loss to the Kings on March 22, Williams totaled 18 points and two steals. Williams is averaging 9.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are conceding 117.2 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

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