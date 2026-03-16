Ziaire Williams And Nets Play Trail Blazers On March 16

In his last appearance, a 104-97 loss to the 76ers on March 14, Williams put up nine points. Williams is averaging 9.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 22nd in the league in points allowed, surrendering 117.6 points per contest.

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