Ziaire Williams And Nets Play Trail Blazers On March 16
Ziaire Williams and the Brooklyn Nets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, March 16. Williams' points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 104-97 loss to the 76ers on March 14, Williams put up nine points. Williams is averaging 9.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Trail Blazers rank 22nd in the league in points allowed, surrendering 117.6 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.