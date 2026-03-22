Ziaire Williams And Nets Play Kings On March 22

Williams had 17 points in his last appearance, a 93-92 loss to the Knicks on March 20. Williams is averaging 9.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 121.0 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.

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