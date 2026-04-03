Ziaire Williams And Nets Take On Hawks On April 3

In his last game, a 117-86 loss to the Hornets on March 31, Williams tallied 10 points. Williams is averaging 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

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