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Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets

Ziaire Williams

Brooklyn Nets • #1 SF

Ziaire Williams And Nets Take On Hawks On April 3

Ziaire Williams and the Brooklyn Nets play the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, April 3. Williams' points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 117-86 loss to the Hornets on March 31, Williams tallied 10 points. Williams is averaging 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ziaire Williams

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