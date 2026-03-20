Zaccharie Risacher And Hawks Face Rockets On March 20

In his last game on March 18, Risacher posted five points and six rebounds in a 135-120 win over the Mavericks. Risacher is averaging 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 110.0 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

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