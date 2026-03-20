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Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks

Zaccharie Risacher

Atlanta Hawks • #10 SF

Zaccharie Risacher And Hawks Face Rockets On March 20

Zaccharie Risacher and the Atlanta Hawks play the Houston Rockets on Friday, March 20. Risacher's points prop was 6.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 18, Risacher posted five points and six rebounds in a 135-120 win over the Mavericks. Risacher is averaging 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 110.0 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zaccharie Risacher

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