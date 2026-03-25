Zaccharie Risacher And Hawks Play Pistons On March 25

In his most recent game, a 146-107 win over the Grizzlies on March 23, Risacher had 11 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Risacher is averaging 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.5 points per contest.

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