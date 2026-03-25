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Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks

Zaccharie Risacher

Atlanta Hawks • #10 SF

Zaccharie Risacher And Hawks Play Pistons On March 25

Zaccharie Risacher and the Atlanta Hawks play the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, March 25. Risacher's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 146-107 win over the Grizzlies on March 23, Risacher had 11 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Risacher is averaging 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zaccharie Risacher

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