Zaccharie Risacher

Atlanta Hawks • #10 SF

Zaccharie Risacher And Hawks Play Nets On March 12

Zaccharie Risacher and the Atlanta Hawks play the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, March 12. Risacher's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Risacher had four points in his last action, a 124-112 win over the Mavericks on March 10. Risacher is averaging 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are surrendering 115.9 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

