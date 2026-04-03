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Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks

Zaccharie Risacher

Atlanta Hawks • #10 SF

Zaccharie Risacher And Hawks Face Nets On April 3

Zaccharie Risacher and the Atlanta Hawks play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, April 3. Risacher's points prop was 7.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 130-101 win over the Magic on April 1, Risacher put up four points. Risacher is averaging 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are surrendering 115.5 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zaccharie Risacher

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