Zaccharie Risacher And Hawks Face Nets On April 3

In his most recent game, a 130-101 win over the Magic on April 1, Risacher put up four points. Risacher is averaging 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are surrendering 115.5 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

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