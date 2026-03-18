Zaccharie Risacher And Hawks Take On Mavericks On March 18

In his most recent game, a 124-112 win over the Magic on March 16, Risacher put up two points. Risacher is averaging 10.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are allowing 118.2 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

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