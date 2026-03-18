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Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks

Zaccharie Risacher

Atlanta Hawks • #10 SF

Zaccharie Risacher And Hawks Take On Mavericks On March 18

Zaccharie Risacher and the Atlanta Hawks play the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, March 18. Risacher's points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 124-112 win over the Magic on March 16, Risacher put up two points. Risacher is averaging 10.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are allowing 118.2 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zaccharie Risacher

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