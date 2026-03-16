FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks

Zaccharie Risacher

Atlanta Hawks • #10 SF

Zaccharie Risacher And Hawks Take On Magic On March 16

Zaccharie Risacher and the Atlanta Hawks play the Orlando Magic on Monday, March 16. Risacher's points prop was 7.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Risacher put up seven points and six rebounds in his last action, a 122-99 win over the Bucks on March 14. Risacher is averaging 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are conceding 114.1 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zaccharie Risacher

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Atlanta HawksRecent Atlanta Hawks Player News

View All Atlanta Hawks Player News