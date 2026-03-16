Zaccharie Risacher And Hawks Take On Magic On March 16

Risacher put up seven points and six rebounds in his last action, a 122-99 win over the Bucks on March 14. Risacher is averaging 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are conceding 114.1 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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